Hino Trucks partners with Hexagon Purus to distribute battery-electric heavy-duty tractors

Hino Trucks has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Hexagon Purus to distribute a complete battery-electric tractor. This tractor will utilize Hexagon Purus’ proprietary zero-emission technology, including battery systems, auxiliary modules, power modules and the vehicle-level software and is developed to operate on Hino’s XL 4x2 tractor cab chassis.

During the ACT Expo Show, Hino Trucks displayed an early development prototype of this vehicle. Production of this electric heavy-duty model tractor is projected to begin the last part of 2024, and will be distributed & serviced exclusively through select qualifying dealers within Hino Trucks’ US network.

Earlier this year, we debuted two new electric vehicles—the Hino Class 5 M5e cab over and Class 6 L6e conventional model. Recent regulations address the need for further reductions in emissions for the transportation sector in the US, and will ultimately drive future demand for several classes of zero-emissions commercial vehicles. Our exclusive distribution agreement with Hexagon Purus expands Hino Trucks’ capability to distribute BEV’s in both the medium- and heavy-duty space as we continue to invest in BEV adoption as the landscape continues to evolve. —Glenn Ellis, President of Hino Trucks

These new BEVs produced by Hexagon Purus will have the same reliability and features that customers expect from Hino Trucks including superior cab visibility and advanced frame strength all through select qualifying dealers within Hino Truck’s distribution network including after sales service and warranty. While production specifications are not yet released, targeted applications will see a full day’s use on a single charge.

Hino Trucks, a Toyota Group Company, manufactures, sells, and services a lineup of Class 4-8 commercial trucks in the United States.