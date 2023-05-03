Cintas orders 30 additional electric delivery vans from Motiv Power Systems

Motiv Power Systems announced a new vehicle order from Cintas for 30 additional advanced zero-emission all-electric delivery vans. Motiv’s expanded relationship with Cintas follows the successful pilot of seven Motiv-powered vehicles across three states in 2022. (Earlier post.)





The new order of 30 Motiv trucks will be deployed on existing Cintas routes. This new order brings the number of Motiv-powered EVs in the Cintas fleet to 37 vehicles driving daily routes nationwide across Michigan, New York, and California.

Since the initial pilot program, Motiv has helped Cintas reduce tailpipe greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 37 metric tons—in line with the company’s broader Electric Vehicle and Alternative-Fuel Vehicle Strategy.

Cintas operates one of the largest corporate fleets in North America with almost 14,000 commercial vehicles deployed throughout the United States and Canada. In recognizing the importance of transitioning its fleet, Cintas works with manufacturers such as Motiv Power Systems to procure and deploy additional EVs around its business footprint to beat internal sustainability targets.

Cintas’ deployed and new order of electric delivery vehicles are built on Motiv’s EPIC5 platform. Motiv’s EPIC chassis utilizes a proprietary hardware and software EV platform, which provides optimized vehicle performance and efficiency, and enables an even easier pathway to electrification for fleets of the future.