Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Anaergia to supply RNG to FuelCell Energy to create renewable hydrogen supporting Toyota’s port facility
Hyundai premieres commercialized model of XCIENT Fuel Cell tractor and vision for hydrogen mobility in US

PACCAR and Toyota expand hydrogen fuel cell truck collaboration to include commercialization

03 May 2023

PACCAR and Toyota Motor North America announced an expansion of their joint efforts to develop and to produce zero-emissions, hydrogen fuel cell (FCEV) Kenworth and Peterbilt trucks powered by Toyota’s next-generation hydrogen fuel cell modules.

PACCAR_Kenworth_Peterbilt_Toyota_Hydrogen-Fuel-Cell-Electric_001-1500x844

The expanded agreement supports ongoing development and commercialized zero-emission versions of the Kenworth T680 and Peterbilt 579 models featuring Toyota’s hydrogen fuel cell powertrain kit, with initial customer deliveries planned for 2024.

PACCAR and Toyota have collaborated on FCEV truck development for the past several years, including a successful pilot program which deployed ten Kenworth T680 FCEV trucks at the Port of Los Angeles. The pilot provided both Kenworth and Toyota with real-world feedback that further enhanced the performance and range of the vehicle.

Designed for use in heavy-duty commercial vehicles, Toyota’s heavy-duty fuel cell electric powertrain kit was recently awarded the Zero Emission Powertrain certification by the California Air Resources Board (CARB). (Earlier post.) Toyota will begin assembly of the modules in the United States in late 2023.

Posted on 03 May 2023 in Fuel Cells, Heavy-duty, Hydrogen, Market Background | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)