Fifth-generation MINI Cooper Electric 3-door coming at two power levels

ZF and Wolfspeed to open research center for silicon carbide semiconductors in the Nuremberg Metropolitan Region
04 May 2023

The fifth generation of the MINI family is now being launched with the MINI Cooper Electric. The new edition of the iconic MINI 3-door is geared towards electric driving fun and is available at two power levels.

Originally launched in 2020, the all-electric MINI Cooper SE saw a 25.5% increase in sales in 2022 to become by far the most popular MINI model, with more than 43,000 units of the locally emission-free MINI being sold worldwide last year. One out of five MINI on the road now is electrically powered.

The enormous ongoing success of the original MINI was recently demonstrated by the production anniversary of the one millionth MINI 3-door of the current—fourth—generation. Likewise fully electric, the vehicle was delivered to Canada.

In the new MINI family, full torque is available from the start in both the MINI Cooper E with an output of 135 kW and the MINI Cooper SE with 160 kW. It accelerates without delay and without shift interruptions.

The battery capacity in the MINI Cooper E is 40.7 kWh, while in the MINI Cooper SE it is 54.2 kWh. This gives the new models a predicted range of between 300 and 400 kilometers (186 and 249 miles).

The lithium-ion high-voltage battery is installed in the floor of the MINI Cooper Electric for optimum road holding and weight distribution, while also increasing the vehicle’s stability and agility. In this way, MINI redefines the brand’s hallmark go-kart feeling, consistently perpetuating the concept of urban driving fun that has been so successful for more than 60 years.

MINI was able to draw on development expertise within the BMW Group in order to achieve further improved driving dynamics in the new MINI Cooper Electric. The vehicle has been firmly anchored in the company’s brand history from the market launch of the redesigned generation of the MINI 3-door in 2001 through to the upcoming fifth model generation.

