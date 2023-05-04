Nel to invest up to $400M in electrolyzer plant in Michigan

Nel plans to build a new automated gigawatt electrolyzer manufacturing facility in Michigan. When fully developed, the facility will employ more than 500 people and be among the largest electrolyzer manufacturing plants in the world. The announcement was made at the SelectUSA Investment Summit in Washington with Department of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, and the Governor of Michigan, Gretchen Whitmer.

We’re thrilled to bring home up to $400 million in investment from Nel Hydrogen creating more than 500 good-paying, clean energy jobs right here in Michigan. Michigan is serious about leading hydrogen development and winning today’s investment proves that the best manufacturing in the world happens right here in Michigan. —Governor Whitmer

Over the past year, Nel assessed a wide range of states for the location of its new manufacturing facility, and concluded that Michigan is the best option.

Nel’s CEO, Håkon Volldal said that the short distance to General Motors, headquartered in Detroit, played a decisive role in the choice of state. The two companies collaborate to develop further and improve Nel’s PEM electrolyzer technology.

When fully developed, the Michigan facility will have a production capacity of up to 4GW of Alkaline and PEM electrolyzers. Going forward, Nel will build on its fully automated Alkaline manufacturing concept invented at Herøya in Norway. Similarly, the company’s expansion of the facility in Wallingford, Connecticut will play a critical role in creating a blueprint for scaling up the production of PEM electrolyzers.

Nel’s PEM electrolyzers have been developed through decades of support from the US Department of Energy. The factory will be built in steps to match supply with demand. A final investment will require a separate decision.