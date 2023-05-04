Pyka awarded $7M California tax credit to expand manufacturing of zero-emission autonomous aircraft

Pyka, a developer of autonomous electric aviation technology, was awarded a $7-million California Competes Tax Credit with the California Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz), approved last week by the California Competes Tax Credit Committee. The California Competes Tax Credit is an income tax credit for businesses that locate or grow in California. Pyka, headquartered in Oakland, California, is expanding manufacturing of zero-emission autonomous aircraft and providing additional zero-emission aviation careers.

The credit will empower Pyka, which recently launched the largest zero-emission autonomous cargo airplane (the Pelican Cargo), to generate more than 140 new California jobs at all levels of the company including engineering, manufacturing, assembly, logistics, business development and operations, maintenance, and facilities management as well as janitorial positions.

Pyka’s technology includes autonomous flight control software, flight computers, high energy density batteries, advanced electric propulsion systems, and carbon composite airframes.





The Pelican Cargo features a range of up to 200 miles, a payload of up to 400 pounds in 66 cubic feet of cargo volume, and a nose-loading system with a sliding cargo tray. The Pelican Cargo is powered by four electric motors with a combined 100 kW of output, and a 50 kWh swappable Li-ion battery pack. The aircraft uses four fixed pitch propellers, two in front and two behind the wing.

The Pelican Cargo followed on the success of Pyka’s agricultural spray aircraft, the Pelican Spray.