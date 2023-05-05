Electrogenic introduces plug-and-play EV conversion kit for the Classic Mini

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
05 May 2023

British EV technology company Electrogenic, known for its classic car EV conversions, has expanded its range of drop-in conversion kits with a cost-effective plug and play solution to electrify the classic Mini.Electrogenic’s kit converts the automotive icon to electric drive from just £15,000 (US$18,800) plus VAT.

Electrogenic’s range of drop-in packages already includes UK-developed solutions for automotive icons such as the Land Rover Defender, Jaguar E-Type, classic Porsche 911 and Triumph Stag. The kits are offered alongside Electrogenic’s bespoke conversions.

The EV technology in the Mini EV kit is completely pre-assembled and pre-tested on a replacement heritage front subframe that simply replaces the old subframe with its gasoline engine. The EV kit features a 60bhp, 135N·m water-cooled motor, delivering 1,000 N·m of instant electric torque to the wheels through a fixed-ratio drivetrain. The ultra-responsive electric powertrain offers great flexibility and lends the diminutive Mini real punch.

Powered by 20kWh of brand-new, densely packed OEM-grade batteries, also pre-mounted on the subframe and all wired in, the electrified Mini offers 80 miles of in-town range. The Euro Type 2 charge port is also pre-mounted and can be accessed via a range of bespoke replacement front grilles.

Electrogenic will also offer an extended range option, with an additional battery pack integrated into the trunk.

Electrogenic’s R&D team has also ensured the kit is as easy to install as possible; fitting can be carried out by any qualified mechanic. The package is sold as a pre-tested, fully assembled kit—entirely incorporated into the replacement front-subframe.

The installer simply bolts in the new subframe assembly and wires up the throttle and dashboard. The charging socket is also incorporated neatly into the new subframe assembly, so there’s no high-voltage wiring at all.

As with all Electrogenic conversions, the Mini kit slots within the existing architecture of the car, and is fully reversible.

The Mini kit will be offered via Electrogenic’s fast growing global network of installer partners from Autumn 2023.

Posted on 05 May 2023

