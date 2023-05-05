Daimler Truck unveils electric Class 6/7 Freightliner eM2; extending portfolio of EVs for N America

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
LEVC launches new EV modular platform; transitioning from taxi-maker to e-mobility solutions provider
05 May 2023

Daimler Truck North America (DTNA) unveiled the series production of the all new, fully electric Freightliner eM2 for urban delivery applications. The eM2 is ready to order and will start production in autumn this year. With this new truck, DTNA is extending its lineup for series-built electric vehicles for the North American market, accompanying the Freightliner eCascadia Class 8 tractor, the electric schoolbus Jouley from Thomas Built Buses and the electric walk-in van platform FCCC MT50e.

23DT082_001

Built on the best-selling Freightliner M2 106 Plus platform, the Class 6/7 eM2 expands electric transportation to the medium-duty segment. DTNA is beginning full production of the eM2 in autumn of 2023 at its Portland truck manufacturing plant.

The eM2 has a typical range of 180 miles (290 km) for the Class 6 version and 250 miles (400 km) for Class 7, and represents a reliable, efficient and sustainable solution for a battery-electric truck, the company says.

The eM2 features a fully integrated, proprietary battery electric Detroit ePowertrain, including Detroit eAxles and batteries. The vehicle minimizes energy cost per mile by removing the drivetrain and other mechanical components in favor of a lighter, simpler design, which packages the electric motors and 2-speed transmission directly onto the drive axles.

Multiple battery size options are available, allowing customers to find the right balance between range/runtime and price. The Class 6 powertrain provides up to 190 continuous hp, a 194 kWh battery and a typical range of 180 miles (290 km) on one charge. The Class 7 powertrain provides up to 255 continuous hp, a 291 kWh battery and a typical range of 250 miles (400 km) on one charge.

Together with the eCascadia, the eM2 has clocked up more than 1.5 million test kilometers with customers—each in a variety of real-world applications in nearly 50 fleets on the West Coast, in New Jersey and Canada. These customer trials have transformed the testing process by collecting real-world vehicle performance experience, while also providing those companies a chance to test the integration of battery electric trucks into their own fleets.

