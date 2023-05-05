LEVC launches new EV modular platform; transitioning from taxi-maker to e-mobility solutions provider

LEVC (London Electric Vehicle Company) launched its new new pure electric vehicle technology that it intends to support the company’s transformation from a taxi manufacturerto a leading provider of e-mobility solutions.

LEVC’s new EV platform—Space Oriented Architecture (SOA)—co-developed with Geely Holding Group is modular and scaleable. Developed over the past 2.5 years at R&D centers in China, Sweden, the UK and Germany, SOA’s flexibility maximizes interior space, offering multiple seating and load-carrying configurations.





It can support a wide range of new products—from passenger carrying models, to commercial vehicles—offering advances in range, efficiency, safety, charging time, durability and connectivity.

With a centrally-located battery, SOA delivers a fully flat floor, maximizing space for occupants, cargo, or both. To this truly flat floor, SOA optimises the packaging of electric powertrain components at the front, freeing up additional space for the driver and passenger.

At the rear, SOA utilizes a rear suspension design that incorporates extra carrying capacity underneath the main luggage area, behind the rear axle.

Supporting vehicle sizes from 4,860mm-5995mm in length and 1945mm-1998mm in width, with wheelbases from 3000mm-3800mm, SOA is configurable for a wide range of EVs, from spacious passenger-carrying models to cargo-optimised commercial applications. SOA can also offer front-wheel-drive, rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive layouts.

Equipped with a wide choice of batteries from 73kWh to 120kWh, SOA has been designed to suit the individual needs of a customer. By combining space with long ranges of up to 695km and ultra-fast charging, SOA maximizes convenience, with minimal downtime.

SOA also incorporates the digital platform technology L-OS. A new electronic architecture from chip to cloud, L-OS has been exclusively built for the future mobility space.





L-OS technology means SOA-based vehicles are autonomous-capable, from Level 2 up to Level 4. L-OS also incorporates the latest in enhanced occupant experience through experts ECARX, using its advanced Antora intelligent computing platform to deliver the ultimate in intelligent, digital cockpits with high feature content and functionality.

Over-the-air (OTA) software updates allow SOA-based vehicles to always stay up to date, enhancing the user experience and constantly improving useability and efficiency.

SOA is also an open-source electric vehicle platform, available for partners outside of LEVC and Geely Holding Group to use as the basis for their future products. Synergies generated by the architecture are expected to reduce development costs at participating brands and to generate substantial savings on R&D costs.