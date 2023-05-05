SwRI designing safer, more effective hydrogen injectors for gas turbines

Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) is designing innovative hydrogen combustion systems for gas turbines used in power generation. The designs prevent flashback, a common concern in hydrogen-fueled combustion systems wherein the flame from the combustor travels into the nozzle, which can result in damaged equipment.

Hydrogen fuel has numerous benefits including the fact that it produces no carbon emissions during the combustion process. However, one of the things that is especially challenging is that it’s highly reactive, which makes it more difficult to work with than natural gas or the liquid fuels on which gas turbines typically run.





With pure hydrogen fuel, traditional low emissions designs are highly susceptible to a damaging phenomenon known as flashback. This occurs when the flame in the combustor flashes back into the nozzle, which can be damaging to the equipment. —Griffin Beck, manager of SwRI’s Propulsion and Energy Machinery section

To remedy this, SwRI is exploring novel ways to mix air and hydrogen within the nozzle while avoiding flashback. The designs, which also target very low nitrogen oxide (NO x ) emissions, were generated as part of a project supporting the development of a 100% hydrogen-fueled combustion system for an industrial gas turbine.

One of the reasons hydrogen is such an attractive alternative fuel is that it does not create carbon dioxide emissions, but it does create NO x . However, if the air and hydrogen are mixed efficiently in the nozzle, the NO x emissions are significantly lower. —Griffin Beck

The nozzles work by mixing air with hydrogen fuel through small, perpendicular pathways. This design allows the air and hydrogen to mix rapidly before being forced out of the nozzle and into the combustor at flow rates that prevent flashback.

When the right amount of air and hydrogen are mixed very well, the amount of NO x emissions is very low. Also, the air and hydrogen are forced so quickly out of the nozzle that the flame in the combustor is unable to travel backwards. —Griffin Beck

The design and analysis of the nozzles was accomplished by utilizing the extensive experience of staff within the Mechanical Engineering and Powertrain Engineering Divisions at SwRI. Members of the interdisciplinary team relied on computational fluid dynamics as well as machine-learning tools to generate, analyze and optimize the nozzle designs.