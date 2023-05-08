Audi all-electric deliveries up 43% in Q1; share of EVs at 8.2%

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
08 May 2023

The Audi Group has started off 2023 with strong delivery figures in nearly all core regions. In the first quarter, the brand group delivered some 422,000 Audi, Bentley, and Lamborghini vehicles—around 8% more than in the same period last year.

In the first quarter, Audi delivered 34,584 (Q1 2022: 24,236) electric cars, an increase of around 43% above the previous year’s figure. The share of electric vehicles delivered rose from 6.2 to 8.2%.

The operating profit climbed to €1.8 billion, while the operating margin of 10.8 percent was at the upper end of the strategic target corridor. Audi said that the 43% increase in deliveries of electric cars demonstrates that it is on the right track.

The Audi Group continues to expect deliveries of between 1.8 and 1.9 million cars and revenue between €69 and €72 billion for the fiscal year 2023. The operating margin is expected to remain unchanged between 9 and 11%; the Audi Group also expects its net cash flow to remain stable at €4.5 to €5.5 billion.

