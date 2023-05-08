Constellium’s high-performance aluminum additive manufacturing powder approved for use on Formula 1 racing cars

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
08 May 2023

Constellium SE announced that its Aheadd CP1 aluminum additive manufacturing powder was approved for use in Formula 1 cars beginning in the 2024 season. Constellium has partnered with Velo3D and PWR Advanced Cooling Technology to start providing highly efficient, compact, and lightweight heat exchangers for Formula 1 vehicles along with a variety of components for high-performance customers.

Constellium is working with multiple partners on additional Aheadd CP1-based applications.

Aheadd CP1 is a pioneering Aluminum-Iron-Zirconium (Al-Fe-Zr) powder solution designed specifically for additive manufacturing without volatile elements, rare earths, silicon or ceramic particle additions. Aheadd CP1 brings multiple advantages including high strength and ductility, excellent thermal/electrical conductivity, high productivity Laser Powder Bed Fusion (LPBF) processing, and simplified post-processing.

Aluminum Additive Manufacturing is increasingly gaining traction, as more applications are being developed for the aerospace, automotive and motor sport, defense, satellite, semiconductor, and transportation industries.

To respond to this growing demand, Constellium has developed Aheadd, a new generation of optimized high-performance aluminum powders for the Laser Powder Bed Fusion (LPBF) process.

LPBF is an additive manufacturing process which can be used to print high-performance, complex parts which are impossible to produce with conventional techniques, opening new possibilities for aluminum applications.

In addition, LPBF offers tooling-free, highly flexible manufacturing with low lead times as a complement to current production, for example for customized components, on-demand spare parts and rapid prototyping.

