Skeleton, Martinrea Effenco to collaborate on fast-charging batteries in refuse collection vehicles

Skeleton Technologies and Martinrea International, a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development, and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems, and electrification technologies for heavy-duty vehicles through its Effenco subsidiary, will collaborate to supply Skeleton’s SuperBattery technology and the Effenco Hybrid Electric solution that electrifies the onboard equipment utilizing an ultracapacitor-based technology in refuse collection vehicles to be used in major cities including New York City and Paris.

This collaboration aims to electrify and decarbonize vocational fleets safely, making significant progress towards electrification growth and net-zero emissions goals.

Effenco’s Hybrid Electric solution eliminates the need to run engines when trucks are stationary. It can be adapted to new heavy-duty vocational trucks as well as existing fleets.





Effenco’s Hybrid Electric system.

SuperBattery, based on Skeleton’s proprietary Curved Graphene raw material, offers a safer and more efficient alternative to conventional Li-ion batteries, can be charged in 90 seconds, has 50,000 life cycles, and is free from cobalt, copper, and nickel.

SuperBattery is also unburnable and much safer than li-ion batteries, even when crushed, pierced, or overheated. It can help eliminate 40-50% of CO 2 emissions in these sectors while lowering the total cost of ownership, Skeleton says.

The first SuperBattery cells come in the supercapacitor industry standard D60 large cell form factor.

This collaboration agreement signed between Skeleton and Martinrea aims to electrify refuse collection vehicle fleets in Europe and North America and achieve the best performance by reducing greenhouse gas emissions while improving safety without impacting operations, compared to Li-ion batteries.

The SuperBattery technology also enables vehicle design optimization and ensures no thermal runaways occur. The solution developed by the two companies can be installed on new heavy-duty vehicles or existing fleets. As a first step, the plan is to implement in New York City and Paris before being made available globally.