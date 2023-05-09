UK APC investing £77M in 7 green heavy-duty and commercial vehicle projects
The UK’s Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC) is investing £77 million (US$97 million) in seven UK-based automotive collaborative research and development projects. The seven projects, each involving a group of companies working in partnership on green transport technology, will each benefit from industry support, together with a government grant.
The £77 million is made up of £38.4 million from Government, backed by a further £38.7 million from the automotive industry.
Much of the focus is on how to effectively decarbonise commercial and working vehicles including vans, buses, HGVs, and zero-emission emergency vehicles. This funding enables a range of solutions to be developed, including hydrogen fuel cells, hydrogen combustion and battery electric versions. The package of support is the 22nd funding round from APC.
The seven projects are:
EleVAIT – JLR. £6.3 million awarded by government, matched by industry to a total £12.6 million. This project will explore and develop technology for inverters. As well as developing a best-in-class product, this work will support the growth of a UK supply chain in components for electric vehicles. Project partners include: University of Bristol, Customer Interconnect Ltd, API Capacitors Ltd.
FCVGEN2.0 – Ford Motor Company Ltd. £8 million awarded by government, matched by industry to a total £16.3 million. This research project will design and develop a hydrogen fuel cell-powered version of the Ford Transit van, with a Ford Dagenham estate facility re-purposed for upfitting of the vehicle. By bringing the manufacturer, vehicle operator and supply chain businesses together, this project aims to establish a business case for the wider rollout of hydrogen Light Commercial Vehicles. Project partners include: Ocado, BP, Cygnet Texkimp, Cambustion, Viritech.
NEXTGENZEBS – Wrightbus. £6.4 million awarded by government, matched by industry to a total £12.7 million. This project will produce a new, market-leading platform for battery and fuel cell electric driven buses. Whilst demand is growing for zero-emission vehicles, there are currently few options available for heavy, multi-axle vehicles like large buses. Project partners include: Queens University Belfast, Grayson Thermal Systems, Hutchinson Engineering, Translink.
CAVENDISH – BorgWarner. £4.9 million awarded by government, matched by industry to a total £9.8 million. This project aims to speed up the rollout of hydrogen-burning internal combustion engines, as an alternative to diesel. Hydrogen is a clean fuel, producing only water when burned. Project Cavendish will develop new fuel and air management systems, so that existing heavy duty diesel technologies can be repurposed to use hydrogen as fuel. Project partners include: Mahle, Cambustion, Hartridge.
ZETTA – Leyland Trucks Ltd. £2.6 million awarded by government, matched by industry to a total £5.1 million. By better use of automation and advanced testing, Leyland Trucks aim to increase productivity and step up their production of battery electric trucks. A ‘digital twin’ of the Leyland production line will be set up, meaning any changes can be run in simulation before being rolled out physically. Project partners include: Expert Tooling, HSSMI.
HYER POWER – ULEMCO Ltd. £3.9 million awarded by government, matched by industry to a total £7.9 million. This project will develop a hydrogen fuel cell range extender for electric vehicles used for special purposes, such as ambulances, fire engines and street sweepers. The zero-emissions range extender will be based on existing, proven technology from the Toyota Mirai, and demonstrate how zero emissions vehicles can be used in a wide range of specialised and challenging settings.Project partners include: Altair Engineering, Emergency One, Technical Services Ltd, Oxon Fire & Rescue Services.
HEIDI – Bramble Energy Ltd. £6.3 million awarded by government, matched by industry to a total £12.7 million. This project will demonstrate a fuel cell/battery hybrid powertrain on a double-decker bus. This novel product will be cheaper than the equivalents currently available for large vehicles like buses and uses innovative new electronics and energy recovery technologies. Project partners include: University of Bath, Equipmake, Aeristech.
