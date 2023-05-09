UK APC investing £77M in 7 green heavy-duty and commercial vehicle projects

The UK’s Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC) is investing £77 million (US$97 million) in seven UK-based automotive collaborative research and development projects. The seven projects, each involving a group of companies working in partnership on green transport technology, will each benefit from industry support, together with a government grant.

The £77 million is made up of £38.4 million from Government, backed by a further £38.7 million from the automotive industry.

Much of the focus is on how to effectively decarbonise commercial and working vehicles including vans, buses, HGVs, and zero-emission emergency vehicles. This funding enables a range of solutions to be developed, including hydrogen fuel cells, hydrogen combustion and battery electric versions. The package of support is the 22nd funding round from APC.

The seven projects are: