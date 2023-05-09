Cleveland-Cliffs completes successful blast furnace hydrogen injection trial at Middletown Works

Cleveland-Cliffs has successfully completed a hydrogen injection trial at its Middletown Works blast furnace. This introduction of hydrogen gas as an iron-reducing agent in the blast furnace is the first use of this carbon-friendly technology in the Americas region.

The successful use of hydrogen gas represents a significant step toward the future decarbonization of blast furnaces, which are necessary for the continued service of the most quality-intensive steel applications, particularly for the automotive industry.

During the trial completed on 8 May, hydrogen gas was injected into all 20 tuyeres—the nozzles through which air is blown into a furnace—at the Middletown #3 blast furnace, facilitating the production of clean pig iron—the foundation of high-end steelmaking. Hydrogen was used as a partial substitute for the coke necessary for iron reduction, ultimately replacing the release of CO 2 with the release of H 2 O (water vapor) with no impact to product quality or operating efficiency.

The hydrogen was delivered to the Middletown facility via the existing pipeline and transportation infrastructure in place for the facility’s other hydrogen uses, including for its annealing furnaces.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America. Founded in 1847 as a mine operator, Cliffs also is the largest manufacturer of iron ore pellets in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mined raw materials, direct reduced iron, and ferrous scrap to primary steelmaking and downstream finishing, stamping, tooling, and tubing. Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest supplier of steel to the automotive industry in North America.

Middletown Works, located in Southwest Ohio, midway between Cincinnati and Dayton, is an integrated steel operation with carbon steel melting, casting, hot- and cold-rolling and finishing operations. Middletown Works’ hot strip mill is equipped with pair-cross rolling technology for improved shape and crown control.