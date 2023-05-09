Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Tesla breaks ground on in-house lithium refinery in Texas; battery-grade lithium for ~1M EVs per year

09 May 2023

Tesla broke ground on its in-house $375-million, 50 GWh/year lithium refinery outside of Corpus Christi, Texas. According to Elon Musk, Tesla hopes to complete construction next year and reach full production a year later. The Tesla Lithium refinery will suport about 1 million EVs worth of battery-grade lithium per year.

Teslalithium3

Groundbreaking ceremony at Tesla Lithium. The earthmovers are already in operation.

The dominant conventional process for refining battery-grade lithium from hard rocks such as spodumene and lepidolite relies on sulfuric acid and produces sodium sulfate as a byproduct—a waste stream that requires costly and proper disposal. Tesla said that it is prioritizing the elimination of the sodium sulfate refinery waste with the process it is developing.

Tesla will use inert reagents such as soda ash and lime. Tesla says that its process will use 20% less energy, and consumer reagents that are less costly, resulting in a production cost that is around 30% lower than the norm. There will also be 30% fewer process steps than in a traditional refinery.

FvoiMa_WwAANq2u

Rendering of the Tesla lithium refinery.

The byproduct of the Tesla process is a mixture of sand and calcium carbonate—a viable additive in the production of construction materials, allowing the company to make use of this waste stream.

Tesla also said that in the future, it will process other intermediate lithium feedstocks, including those from recycled batteries & manufacturing scrap.

Posted on 09 May 2023 in Batteries, Manufacturing, Market Background, Materials, Vehicle Manufacturers | | Comments (0)

