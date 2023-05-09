Volvo Trucks testing hydrogen-powered electric trucks on public roads above the Arctic Circle

Volvo Trucks is now testing hydrogen-powered electric trucks on public roads above the Arctic Circle in northern Sweden; ice, wind and lots of snow make an ideal testing environment.





Trucks are operating seven days a week and in all types of weather. The harsh conditions on public roads in northern Sweden, with ice, wind and lots of snow, make an ideal testing environment. I am pleased to say that the tests are going well, confirming tests we carried out beforehand, both digitally and on our confined test track close to Gothenburg. —Helena Alsiö, VP Powertrain Product Management at Volvo Trucks

Fuel cell electric trucks powered by hydrogen will be especially suitable for longer distances and when using only batteries isn’t an option, Volvo Trucks says—for example, in rural areas with no charging infrastructure.

Volvo currently offers the industry’s broadest product line-up of battery electric trucks, with six models in series production, catering to a very wide variety of transports in and between cities.

The fuel cell electric trucks will be available in the second half of this decade. Tests with hauliers will start a few years before the commercial launch.

To speed up the development, Volvo Group has joined forces with Daimler to develop and produce fuel cell systems that are tailor-made for heavy-duty vehicles.

Volvo’s hydrogen-powered fuel cell trucks will use two fuel cells with a capacity to generate 300 kW of electric power.