ABB E-mobility and Scania successfully undertake first test of ABB megawatt charging system (MCS)

Scania has successfully installed and tested a pilot megawatt charging system (MCS) from ABB E-mobility, representing the next milestone in the development of an efficient, high power charging solution for heavy-duty vehicles. The technology will enable half the charging time for heavy-duty vehicles.

MCS (max 1,250 volt & 3,000 ampere (DC)) is designed for a 6-fold higher current and up to 10-fold higher power compared to CCS. This is a charging standard that Scania and ABB E-mobility have both invested in, and have been instrumental in developing in collaboration with CharIN (the MCS standard is expected in 2024).

The initial testing, to prove the technical viability of high-current charging, is a first important step towards the future MCS from ABB E-mobility. This will result in the progressive deployment of high-power chargers, starting from 1500 Ampere (A) and eventually extending to the full MCS scope of up to 3000A.

Scania says that MCS technology is critical for its long haul electric trucks, where both driving time and resting time are regulated by law. The vehicle can be driven for a maximum of 4.5 hours before the driver needs to take a 45-minute break and during this time the truck needs to charge with enough power to operate for another 4.5 hours. Due to the size of the batteries, both fast and high-power charging is essential.

We see a momentum for electric transport and our goal is that 50% of all vehicles we sell annually by 2030 are electric. To achieve this goal will require infrastructure and MCS is a crucial piece of the puzzle for the infrastructure going forward. —Fredrik Allard, Head of E-mobility, Scania

From this year Scania can offer trucks with the MCS pre-standard connector to customers with specific and pronounced needs, with production set to begin in 2024. ABB E-mobility will introduce the next iteration of its MCS technology in late 2024 / early 2025.