Eaton expands eMobility operations in Europe to support EV growth

10 May 2023

Eaton is continuing to expand and evolve its European eMobility business design capabilities, technologies and operations to support global electrified vehicle manufacturers. These upgrades will support Eaton’s efforts in delivering electric vehicle solutions to passenger car, commercial vehicle and off-highway OEMs globally.

Eaton’s eMobility business has invested in a production facility for power electronics components in Montrottier, France. High-volume production is scheduled to begin in mid-2023. The power electronics technologies leverage Eaton’s expertise in managing high-voltage power, resulting in advanced vehicle traction inverters and DC/DC converters with a focus on power density and efficiency.

Eaton this year also expanded a current site in Tczew, Poland, to include electrified vehicle capabilities to meet the demand of European and global customers.

Eaton’s site in Bonn, Germany, has been an electrical engineering design and testing facility for many years, focusing on industrial controls and protection and power distribution. The Bonn team is leveraging this electrical expertise and capabilities and applying it to electric vehicle systems with the design of the Breaktor circuit protection technology, leapfrogging EV circuit protection solutions currently on the market.

Eaton last year established a new office and laboratory facility in Karlsruhe that contains multiple workstations and a laboratory. Due to its proximity to major manufacturers and suppliers, the new office serves as a base for customer interaction and engineering services in the region. It will soon feature a brand-new innovation and testing lab for the testing of power electronics and power distribution products, enabling rapid turnaround in testing of the latest eMobility products. Eaton also is expanding eMobility production in Gummersbach, Germany, and Györ, Hungary, by leveraging Eaton’s Electrical Sector manufacturing facilities.

