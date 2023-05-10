Mercedes-Benz introducing EQT electric small van

Mercedes-Benz Vans is systematically electrifying all model series, including a range of sector-specific electric mobility solutions—also in the small van segment. The new EQT by Mercedes-EQ (earlier post) (combined power consumption (WLTP): 18.99 kWh/100 km) as a small van combines the variability and high-quality equipment level of the T-Class—its conventionally powered sister model—with the advantages of all-electric drive.





The electric small van will be orderable in the near future. Prices start at around €49,000 for the EQT with 90 kW electric motor and standard length. The EQT is 4498 millimeters long, 1859 millimeters wide and 1819 millimetres high. A long-wheelbase variant will follow this year.

At market launch, an electric motor with a peak output of 90 kW (122 hp) and a maximum torque of 245 N·m is available. The lithium-ion battery sits in a crash-protected location in the underbody in front of the rear axle and has a usable capacity of 45 kWh. At work, at home or at public charging stations, the EQT can be charged with alternating current (AC) at 22 kW, using the onboard charger. The process is even faster at fast-charging stations with direct current (DC), depending on the SoC (State of Charge) and the temperature of the high-voltage battery.

The EQT is equipped with an 80 kW DC charger, in which case the charging time is 38 minutes from 10–80% SoC. The EQT is charged at the front under the Mercedes star, which is practical and convenient, especially when charging in the city in tight parking situations. For AC and DC charging, the EQT has a CCS charging socket and a CCS charging cable as standard.

The EQT uses a heat pump to be particularly energy efficient, to reduce the power requirement and to provide most of the energy for a stable vehicle range through active thermal management. The vehicle's battery only supplies the compressor of the installed heat pump, and is not responsible for actual air conditioning of the vehicle interior.

The intelligent thermal management also ensures that when charging at a charging station, only the electricity provided there is used for pre-entry climate control. This pre-entry climate control option not only keeps the vehicle battery in the optimum operating range, but also ensures a comfortable interior temperature that is appropriate for the season. This means that the interior temperature does not have to climb to the desired level while driving, but only needs to be maintained. The energy content of the vehicle battery is therefore mainly available for the drive system.

From the middle of the decade, all newly launched vans from Mercedes-Benz will be exclusively electric. Mercedes‑Benz Vans is implementing the next stage of its electrification strategy with VAN.EA (Mercedes-Benz Vans Electric Architecture). VAN.EA is the basis for all Mercedes-Benz eVans in the medium and large segments that will be launched from the middle of the decade. The new architecture has a modular structure and is electric only.