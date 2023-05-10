Glencore and Li-Cycle to study developing recycling hub to be largest source of recycled battery-grade lithium, nickel and cobalt in Europe

Glencore International AG, a wholly owned subsidiary of Glencore plc, a leading producer, recycler, and marketer of nickel and cobalt for the production of electric vehicle batteries, and Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., an industry leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and the leading lithium-ion battery recycler in North America, signed a Letter of Intent to jointly study the feasibility of, and later, develop a Hub facility in Portovesme, Italy.

A Li-Cycle Hub is a hydrometallurgical facility that processes black mass from lithium-ion batteries. The Portovesme Hub would produce critical battery materials, including nickel, cobalt and lithium from recycled battery content.

The Portovesme Hub will leverage Li-Cycle’s hydrometallurgical technology and is expected to be the largest producer of recycled battery-grade products in Europe.

Located in Sardinia, Italy, the Portovesme metallurgical complex consists of a lead-zinc and hydrometallurgical facility which first started operations in 1929. The Portovesme site has a range of substantial existing infrastructure, including access to a port, utilities, processing equipment from the hydrometallurgical plant and an experienced workforce.

Glencore and Li-Cycle will jointly commence a definitive feasibility study (DFS) for this project within 60 days from this announcement. The DFS is expected to be completed by mid-2024. Subject to a final investment decision, the project will proceed to construction with commissioning of the Portovesme Hub expected to commence in late 2026 to early 2027.

Glencore and Li-Cycle also anticipate forming a 50/50 joint venture that would repurpose part of the existing Glencore metallurgical complex in Portovesme to create the Portovesme Hub. This would enable a cost-efficient and expedited development plan. The project also contemplates competitive long-term financing from Glencore to fund Li-Cycle’s share of the capital investment.

Once operational, the Portovesme Hub is expected to have processing capacity of up to 50,000 to 70,000 tonnes of black mass annually, or the equivalent of up to 36 GWh of lithium-ion batteries. The black mass processed at the Portovesme Hub is expected to be supplied from Li-Cycle’s growing Spoke network in Europe and through Glencore’s commercial network.

The Portovesme Hub is expected to be the first facility of its kind and scale to come online in Europe. Together with Li-Cycle’s Spoke network, and Glencore’s battery circularity platform, this facility would enable Europe to get one step closer to closing the loop on manufacturing scrap, as well as end-of-life batteries, fully within Europe, using hydrometallurgical processes.

The Portovesme Hub, once operational, is expected to provide significant benefits to both Li-Cycle and Glencore, by enabling an accelerated pathway to a Europe-based post-processing facility with low capital intensity due to the significant existing infrastructure, equipment, and experienced workforce at the Portovesme site.

Investment and strategic partnership. Li-Cycle also recently announced a strategic partnership with Glencore, a leading global provider of primary metals for the production of EV batteries. Li-Cycle and Glencore executed a global feedstock supply agreement under which Glencore will supply all types of manufacturing scrap and end-of-life lithium-ion batteries to Li-Cycle.

Li-Cycle and Glencore entered into a non-binding Term Sheet for global, long-term strategic contracts, which would complement Li-Cycle’s existing off-take and marketing agreements, including:

Supply of black mass to Li-Cycle’s Hubs;

Off-take of black mass from Li-Cycle’s Spokes;

Off-take of battery-grade end products produced by Li-Cycle’s Hubs;

Off-take of by-products from Li-Cycle’s Spokes and Hubs; and

Supply of sulfuric acid, one of the key input reagents for Li-Cycle’s Hubs.

Upon execution of the commercial agreements, Glencore will make a $200-million investment in Li-Cycle and Glencore will have the right to nominate one board member to the Li-Cycle board. Li-Cycle has agreed to nominate Kunal Sinha, Glencore’s Head of Recycling, to the Li-Cycle Board of Directors.

Critical material supply has been recognized as a key success factor for enabling electrification around the world and localized supply sources are increasingly important to EV strategies. Glencore and Li-Cycle have a shared vision to enable sustainable, localized supply chains for electrification and recognize that both primary and secondary (or recycled) critical materials are required to deliver on this vision.

The financial investment is subject to customary closing conditions and the execution of the commercial agreements. The commercial agreements are expected to be finalized and the financial investment is expected to close in the third fiscal quarter 2022.