Mercedes-Benz AG introducing aluminum with almost 70% CO2 reduction, 25% recycled content into series production

Following a successful testing phase of low-carbon aluminum with a minimum 25% share of post-consumer scrap, Mercedes-Benz is beginning series production of demanding structural cast components made of the more sustainable material this year. The tested aluminum comes with a carbon footprint of 2.8 kg CO 2 per kg of aluminum.

On our path to achieving a net carbon neutral vehicle fleet along the entire value chain by 2039, we are reaching the next milestone: Together with our strategic partner Hydro we are bringing low-carbon aluminum into our series models as early as this summer. Thereby we are reducing the CO 2 footprint of the aluminum by as much as 70% compared with the European average. Among the first models to be equipped with the more sustainable material will be our EQS as well as the EQE. —Markus Schäfer, Member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG. Chief Technology Officer, Development & Procurement

Hydro already supplies Mercedes-Benz with CO₂-reduced aluminum that comes from electrolysis powered by renewables. As a next milestone, Hydro will supply further, even more CO 2 -reduced aluminum to the foundry at the Mercedes-Benz plant Untertürkheim (Mettingen section). This material accounts for about 60% of the total aluminum used of this alloy type in the Mettingen foundry and includes a post-consumer scrap content of at least 25%.

In Mettingen, the material is cast into structural components for body-in-white applications. Among other parts, the material is being used for safety-relevant components, such as the shock towers for the models EQS, EQE, S-Class, E-Class, GLC and C-Class. Furthermore, the EQE will be equipped with longitudinal members made of low-CO 2 aluminum. Mercedes‑Benz also plans to use the material for various other parts such as the support frame for the electric powertrain of the upcoming vehicle platform MMA (Mercedes Modular Architecture).

The integration of the material into large-scale series production is the first proof point of the partnership between Mercedes-Benz and Hydro. Both partners agreed on a technology roadmap with the goal of reducing carbon emissions in the aluminum supply chains to a minimum. As part of the company’s Ambition 2039, Mercedes-Benz aims to integrate aluminum with a carbon footprint decreased by 90% compared with the European average into its vehicles by 2030. Measures on this way include the use of CO 2 -optimised aluminum oxide and reductions of CO 2 emissions resulting from the electrolysis process by using green electricity and innovative technologies.

At the same time, the partners are working on increasing the recycled material content. Within the next ten years, Mercedes-Benz aims to increase the share of secondary raw materials in its passenger car fleet to an average of 40%.