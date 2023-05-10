Porsche and Mobileye collaborate for series production of premium ADAS solutions

Porsche and the technology company Mobileye have entered into a strategic collaboration for series production of premium ADAS solutions. In future models, Porsche plans to offer automated assistance and navigate-on-pilot functions based on the Mobileye SuperVision technology platform.

Porsche will take a leading role in the full integration of Mobileye SuperVision into its future models. To ensure a brand-worthy driving experience, the systems will be integrated and tuned by Porsche engineers. The system that monitors the driver’s attention will also be customized by the company’s in-house specialists. The same applies to its integration in the user interface of the Porsche Communication Management system.

In most situations, drivers will continue to want to drive a Porsche themselves in the future – and will be able to do so at any time. This said, there are certain aspects of partially automated driving that we are interested in. Intelligent systems like Mobileye SuperVision technology can aid the driver in everyday situations, for example by not having to keep their hands on the wheel the entire time in traffic jams. —Michael Steiner, Board Member for Research and Development at Porsche and Head of Development at the Volkswagen Group

In the field of automated driving functions, the Volkswagen Group is already collaborating with Bosch and Qualcomm and in China with Horizon Robotics.

Mobileye SuperVision enables drivers to take their hands off the steering wheel on various road types while visually monitoring their surroundings, depending on local laws and traffic situations. With Mobileye SuperVision, cars can follow the navigation routes chosen by the driver, autonomously change lanes and automatically overtake slower vehicles on multi-lane roads.





The system monitors the environment with eleven cameras and supporting radar fusion perception. Other components include high-resolution maps (‘Road Experience Management’) and the Mobileye EyeQ 6 High Systems-on-a-Chip (SoC). This highly efficient combination of software and hardware uses artificial intelligence to perform the driver assistance functions.

The Volkswagen Group has been working with Mobileye on advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) for years. The Mobileye SuperVision technology can also be used by other Group brands as a platform solution.