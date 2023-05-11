Arcadia eFuels selects Topsoe and Sasol G2L technology for the first commercial eFuels-for-aviation plant in Denmark

Arcadia eFuels has selected Sasol and Topsoe technologies for its Vordingborg eFuels plant. The signing of the agreement represents a major milestone in maturing the project and ahead of the next major milestone being Arcadia’s final investment decision.

The technology support for Arcadia marks the first single-point license between Topsoe and Sasol, whereby the two companies will deliver their proprietary technology (G2L), converting CO 2 and H 2 into eFuel for aviation.

The technology primarily differs from production of natural gas-based fuels in the feedstock and technology for synthesis gas production. In eFuels plants, the feedstock is carbon dioxide, water, and power. The water is converted into hydrogen by means of electrolysis and the synthesis gas is produced from carbon dioxide and hydrogen.

TOPSOE SynCORT Gas-to-Liquids technology has been adapted to convert CO 2 and hydrogen through a two-step RWGS (Reverse Water Gas Shift) process to produce syngas—a fully commercialized process that gives high conversion rates. With the novel eREACT Fuels technology, the process is further electrified, meaning syngas can be produced from renewable energy, water and CO 2 in a very compact reactor.

The commercially proven Sasol Low Temperature Fischer Tropsch technology (Sasol LTFT) relies on a catalytic process to convert carbon monoxide and hydrogen (syngas) to long-chain, largely paraffinic molecules. These are ideally suited for producing synthetic kerosene for jet fuel and diesel fuels. The technology and catalyst are in commercial operation in various plants across the globe.

The TOPSOE hydroprocessing unit breaks down the long chain molecules while saturating and isomerizing to produce final products. The required product slate can be tailored to market needs.





How the G2L eFuels solution works

Once operational, the plant will deliver eFuels for the Danish and European aviation markets to help meet the European Union mandate of 1.2% RFNBO (Renewable Fuels of non-Biological Origin) or eFuels in 2030.