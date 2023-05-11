Goodyear announces first tire to use carbon black produced via methane pyrolysis; Monolith’s carbon black

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company announced a new tread formulation for its ultra-high performance, all-season ElectricDrive GT tire, tuned for electric vehicles, in size 235/40R19. The specialized tread compound that provides enhanced all-season traction will include Monolith carbon black produced by methane pyrolysis.

This tire, which will be manufactured with this specific carbon black, is the first tire for sale in the industry to have this type of carbon black produced by Monolith.





Carbon black is a key ingredient in tires, providing compounds in the tires with strength, improved tear resistance, and increased abrasion resistance. While traditional carbon black commonly comes from the combustion of fossil fuel oils, Monolith’s plasma-based process takes advantage of renewable electricity to complete methane pyrolysis and results in the output of only carbon and hydrogen, with no combustion required. Methane pyrolysis allows for the splitting of the methane molecule into the constituent elements: carbon and hydrogen.

The Goodyear ElectricDrive GT delivers long-lasting tread wear and a quiet ride for EV drivers and passengers. The ElectricDrive GT features Goodyear’s SoundComfort Technology, which acts as a built-in sound barrier that helps reduce road noise. The ElectricDrive GT 235/40R19 is available through Goodyear.com and is an ideal fit for vehicles such as the Tesla Model 3.

Goodyear plans to explore expanding the use of Monolith carbon black produced via methane pyrolysis across additional product lines in the coming years. Goodyear also plans to continue to investigate with Monolith the potential use of new technologies, such as the use of carbon black produced from methane derived from waste sources.

Goodyear entered into a collaboration agreement with Monolith, a world leader in clean hydrogen and materials production, in December 2021 for the development and potential use of carbon black produced from methane and/or biomethane for its tires.

The announcement of the new tire comes on the heels of Monolith’s $300-million funding round and conditional approval of a $1-billion loan from the Department of Energy to expand Monolith production facilities in Nebraska.

Goodyear defines a sustainable material as a bio-based/renewable, recycled material or one that may be produced using or contributing to other sustainable practices for resource conservation and/or emissions reductions including mass-balance materials.