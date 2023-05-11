Jacobs and Cirba Solutions expand sustainable battery processing in US

Cirba Solutions, a comprehensive battery materials and management company for end-of-life batteries and gigafactory scrap, selected global professional services company Jacobs to expand manufacturing capacity for sustainable electric vehicle (EV) battery materials across North America.

Jacobs is managing the facility design and supporting construction of multiple site locations, including an expansion at Cirba Solutions’ lithium-ion processing site in Lancaster, Ohio. The expansion project is estimated at $200 million, and the site recently received more than $82 million in grants from the US Department of Energy.

In addition to working with battery supply chain clients, Jacobs is delivering solutions across the EV industry, including vehicle manufacturing, transit decarbonization, power generation and supply, and funding and grant support.

Jacobs’ solutions come as electric and hybrid vehicles are expected to represent 52% of total US car sales by 2030, and as the bipartisan Infrastructure Investments and Jobs Act and Inflation Reduction Act authorized federal funding and tax credits for manufacturing and charging and power infrastructure.