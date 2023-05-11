MAHLE and Midtronics to develop service equipment for battery-electric vehicles

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
11 May 2023

MAHLE and Midtronics have agreed to jointly develop service equipment for battery electric vehicles. Both companies signed a Memorandum of Understanding. The resulting equipment will empower workshops with safe, easy-to-use and effective service for the important Li-ion battery: from battery diagnostics to maintenance, regardless of brand and over the entire life cycle of the batteries and vehicles.

MAHLE contributes its knowledge and experience in the areas of refrigerant service, ADAS calibration, BatteryPRO solutions and vehicle diagnostics. Midtronics contributes its position and technology in both Low and High Voltage battery monitoring, inspection, diagnostics, and service. Together, the two companies can offer workshops a full range of services for electric vehicle batteries—the future business of independent workshops.

In the age of electromobility, battery service gets a whole new meaning for independent workshops. With our partnership with Midtronics we are therefore opening up a new chapter for a one-stop battery service.

—Georges Mourad, Director Global Service Solutions for MAHLE

Because of the speed of change in battery and electric vehicle technology, no company in the automotive service world is ready. This collaboration brings two leaders together to make it faster and easier for the aftermarket to transition to electric vehicle service.

—Will Sampson, President of Midtronics

As the world transitions to e-mobility, the cost and complexity of EV batteries and systems have presented the automotive aftermarket with one of the greatest challenges in the history of automotive service. The traction battery itself can make up over 25% of the overall vehicle cost and varies greatly from vehicle to vehicle. At the same time, the share of passenger cars with electric drive systems (BEV and hybrid vehicles) will grow to 95% in Europe, 90% in China and 75% in North America by 2035. Therefore, battery service could represent half of the overall service performed in the workshops.

Posted on 11 May 2023 in Batteries, Electric (Battery), Market Background

