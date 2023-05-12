Volkswagen to unveil GTX version of ID.7 in September

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
12 May 2023

Three weeks ago, Volkswagen presented the new ID.7 as an all-electric sedan for the upper mid-size class. (Earlier post.) The most dynamic model variant will now follow in late summer with the world premiere of the ID.7 GTX.

Equipped with the latest drive generation of the ID. models, the dual-motor all-wheel drive system and a host of sporty design elements, the long-distance sedan is a high-performance model. The launch of the new GTX model is planned for the IAA Mobility in Munich (5–10 September 2023).

Like on the previous GTX models ID.4 and ID.5, the vehicle dynamics manager is responsible for intelligent control of the dual-motor all-wheel drive system in the ID.7 GTX. This software, developed in-house by Volkswagen, always aims to achieve the optimum combination of efficiency, dynamics and driving stability.

The vehicle dynamics manager controls not only the powertrain, but also all braking, steering and chassis control systems, depending on the selected driving profile.

The running gear and steering have been fundamentally enhanced on the basis of the modular electric drive (MEB) platform and offer a large bandwidth between comfort and sportiness thanks to the possibility of driving profile selection. This underlines the ID.7 GTX’s status as the flagship model in the ID. family.

The sporty GTX brand with its all-electric performance models has been part of Volkswagen’s portfolio for two years now.

Posted on 12 May 2023 in Electric (Battery) | | Comments (0)

