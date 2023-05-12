Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Advent Technologies secures $1.1M contract to supply HT-PEM MEAs for fuel cell-powered trucks in Asia
Kia and Kakao Mobility collaborate in mobility services with purpose-built vehicles

Honda and GS Yuasa sign joint venture agreement to establish Honda・GS Yuasa EV Battery R&D Co.

12 May 2023

Honda Motor and GS Yuasa signed a joint venture agreement toward the establishment of a new company. The two companies have been discussing specifics for collaboration on high-capacity, high-output lithium-ion batteries, mainly for EVs. (Earlier post.)

To address the rapidly growing demand for batteries, the new joint venture company, which will be named Honda・GS Yuasa EV Battery R&D Co., Ltd., will research and develop lithium-ion batteries and battery production methods that will be highly competitive at a global level.

Moreover, the new company will strive to establish a supply chain for key raw materials and a highly-efficient production system for its batteries.

The new company is scheduled to be established and begin operation before the end of 2023. The establishment of the new company and the start of its operation are subject to the approvals of the relevant authorities.

Posted on 12 May 2023 in Batteries, Electric (Battery), Manufacturing, Market Background | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)