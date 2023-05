Honda and GS Yuasa sign joint venture agreement to establish Honda・GS Yuasa EV Battery R&D Co.

Honda Motor and GS Yuasa signed a joint venture agreement toward the establishment of a new company. The two companies have been discussing specifics for collaboration on high-capacity, high-output lithium-ion batteries, mainly for EVs. (Earlier post.)

To address the rapidly growing demand for batteries, the new joint venture company, which will be named Honda・GS Yuasa EV Battery R&D Co., Ltd., will research and develop lithium-ion batteries and battery production methods that will be highly competitive at a global level.

Moreover, the new company will strive to establish a supply chain for key raw materials and a highly-efficient production system for its batteries.

The new company is scheduled to be established and begin operation before the end of 2023. The establishment of the new company and the start of its operation are subject to the approvals of the relevant authorities.