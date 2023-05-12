Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
EPA proposes new pollution standards for fossil fuel-fired power plants
Volkswagen to unveil GTX version of ID.7 in September

Allkem and Livent to merge to create $10.6B lithium producer, one of world’s largest

12 May 2023

Australia-based Allkem and US-based Livent announced a definitive agreement to combine in an all-stock merger of equals valuing the combined company at US$10.6 billion (A$15.7 billion). The merger will create a leading global lithium chemicals producer that will target large automotive companies and look to accelerate supply growth in Canada and Argentina.

Livent

Source: Livent

The combined company will have a significant footprint of low-cost assets diversified across key geographies, products, and customers and will have pro-forma CY’22 combined revenue of approximately US$1.9 billion and adjusted EBITDA of approximately US$1.2 billion.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of calendar year 2023, and upon closing of the all-stock merger of equals, Allkem shareholders will own approximately 56% and Livent shareholders will own approximately 44% of the new company.

Livent has nearly eight decades of experience producing a diverse range of lithium chemicals for energy storage and other specialty applications. Allkem brings complementary expertise in conventional brine-based lithium extraction, hard rock mining, and lithium processing. With Livent’s technical and commercial capabilities and its deep customer relationships, and Allkem’s large and diverse resource base and significant growth pipeline, the new company will be well-positioned to capitalize on the expected growth in lithium demand from electric vehicles and energy storage solutions.

Posted on 12 May 2023 in Batteries, Market Background, Materials, Mining | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)