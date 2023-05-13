Honda unveils e:Ny1 EV in Germany

Honda revealed its second fully electric vehicle, the e:Ny1, at its European Media Event in Offenbach, Germany. It is the brand’s second pure EV to arrive in the region, following on from the Honda e city car, and is designed to meet the growing customer demand for all-electric B-segment SUVs.





The e:Ny1 also debuts an all-new electric identity for Honda, with white ‘H’ badges featuring around the vehicle, including the nose badge, wheel center caps and steering wheel. In addition, a new typeface spells out ‘Honda’ on the tailgate for a premium look that will feature on the brand’s future EVs.

The e:Ny1 is built on Honda’s newly-developed e:N Architecture F, a front-motor-driven platform focused on three fundamental attributes: a dedicated high rigidity body structure; a low center of gravity; and carefully managed under-floor aerodynamics to ensure the SUV delivers a fun and confidence-inspiring drive.

In addition, the platform incorporates a high-performance, lightweight three-in-one integrated power drive unit, electric motor and gearbox. This generates a maximum output of 150 kW, 310 N·m of torque and is engineered to provide smooth and comfortable acceleration and deceleration.

Under the floor sits a high-capacity lithium-ion battery that delivers up to 412 km (WLTP) of range and DC fast-charging capability that can go from 10 to 80% in 45 minutes.

An all-new chassis developed specifically for battery electric vehicles has ensured improved torsional rigidity. Key to this is high-tensile steel, used across 47% of the e:Ny1’s body (by weight).