Ford-led consortium testing hydrogen fuel cell technology on E-Transit in UK

A Ford-led consortium is testing hydrogen fuel cell technology on the E-Transit in a small UK-based prototype fleet developed by Ford Pro. The UK-based project will establish if hydrogen fuel cell technology can help to deliver enhanced zero-emission-driving range for E-Transit customers with energy-intensive use cases.





Part-funded by the Advanced Propulsion Centre (APC), Ford’s consortium of six automotive technology leader and fleet operator partners will also help to determine the supporting hydrogen refuelling infrastructure required.

Ford Pro, the company’s commercial vehicle (CV) and services division, will use the pilot to expand its conversion expertise, supported by on-site engineers and E-Transit specialists from the company’s Dagenham site and Dunton Technical Centre, in Essex, UK.

Ford believes that the primary application of fuel cells could be in its largest, heaviest CVs to ensure they are emission-free, while satisfying the high daily energy requirements our customers demand. —Tim Slatter, chair of Ford in Britain

Ford’s hydrogen fuel cell E-Transit project with the APC will validate the vehicle’s business case by linking Ford with fuel cell powertrain experts and fleet operators including Ocado Retail. Other partners on the project are bp, capturing hydrogen usage and infrastructure requirements; Cambustion, testing the fuel cell system; Viritech, designing hydrogen storage systems; and Cygnet Texkimp, providing the pressure vessels’ carbon fiber tooling.

Ford has researched fuel cell technology since the 1990s, developing many prototypes, refining test fleet vehicles in partnership with customers, and in 2021 demonstrated an E-Transit fuel cell vehicle at the CENEX Low Carbon Vehicle Show. At a European level, Ford is still involved in a number of publicly-funded projects that are also exploring the use of hydrogen technologies, both for use with internal combustion engine-powered vehicles and fuel cells.

A test fleet of eight hydrogen fuel cell Ford E-Transits will run for six-month periods over the three-year project to 2025. The test fleet data will provide insights into the total cost of owning and operating a large van with enhanced zero-emission range and uptime that matches a diesel-powered equivalent.

The prototype Ford E-Transits will be fitted with a high-power fuel cell stack, in conjunction with significant hydrogen storage capability, optimized for safety, capacity, cost, and weight. An important project element will evaluate efficient and viable recycling for end-of-life components.