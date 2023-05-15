Lightning eMotors to deliver 126 electric commercial vehicles to Macnab EV Sales

Lightning eMotors signed a contract with Macnab EV Sales Corp. to deliver 126 vehicles to the Canadian commercial vehicle distributor by the end of 2023.





Deliveries of Lightning’s ZEV3 vans to Macnab have already begun. The full order of 126 vehicles includes ZEV3 cargo and passenger van configurations and ZEV4 shuttle buses. Macnab has been a leader in the Canadian commercial transportation industry since 1935.

The Lightning ZEV3 Transit passenger van is available in battery-electric versions offering 140-mile and 200-mile ranges. Charging is simple and quick, with both Level 2 AC charging and DC Fast Charge supported.





Lightning ZEV3 powertrain with three battery packs (shown in green).

The deal comes as Lightning ramps up production of its all-new, GM-based ZEV4 platform, featuring school bus, box truck and shuttle bus configurations. In addition, Lightning’s mobile DC fast charging system, Lightning Mobile, is now in production and reaching customers in the coming months.