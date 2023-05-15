Octopus Series Battery System receives Lloyd’s Register and Bureau Veritas type approval for maritime applications

EST-Floattech’s Octopus Series Battery System has received Lloyd’s Register and Bureau Veritas Type Approval for maritime applications.

The Type Approval of Lloyd’s Register was issued on 17 April 2023. Bureau Veritas issued the Type Approval for the Octopus Series 8 May 2023. The first projects for this newly designed and assembled marine Energy Storage System are already being delivered.

The Octopus Series battery systems come in high power and high energy modules. LFP modules are under development.

Both Lloyd’s Register and Bureau Veritas witnessed the tests that EST-Floattech conducted on the Octopus Series Battery System to ensure its compliance with the latest industry standards and regulations.

Marine Type Approval for a battery system from organizations such as DNV, Bureau Veritas, and Lloyd’s Register is important for shipowners and shipbuilders to ensure that the products they are considering meet the highest standards in the industry.

As neutral third-party organizations, Lloyd’s Register, Bureau Veritas, and DNV conduct independent and impartial assessments of maritime equipment and systems. With the Type Approval they assign to a product, in this case the Octopus Series of EST-Floattech, a buyer of a product with Type Approval will know that the product is certified to be placed on board their vessels according to the highest maritime standards.