Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
ProLogium to build €5.2B gigafactory for solid-state batteries in France
Mullen announces $15.8M vehicle purchase agreement with MGT Lease Company for 250 Class 3 commercial EV trucks

Octopus Series Battery System receives Lloyd’s Register and Bureau Veritas type approval for maritime applications

15 May 2023

EST-Floattech’s Octopus Series Battery System has received Lloyd’s Register and Bureau Veritas Type Approval for maritime applications.

The Type Approval of Lloyd’s Register was issued on 17 April 2023. Bureau Veritas issued the Type Approval for the Octopus Series 8 May 2023. The first projects for this newly designed and assembled marine Energy Storage System are already being delivered.

The Octopus Series battery systems come in high power and high energy modules. LFP modules are under development.

Both Lloyd’s Register and Bureau Veritas witnessed the tests that EST-Floattech conducted on the Octopus Series Battery System to ensure its compliance with the latest industry standards and regulations.

Marine Type Approval for a battery system from organizations such as DNV, Bureau Veritas, and Lloyd’s Register is important for shipowners and shipbuilders to ensure that the products they are considering meet the highest standards in the industry.

As neutral third-party organizations, Lloyd’s Register, Bureau Veritas, and DNV conduct independent and impartial assessments of maritime equipment and systems. With the Type Approval they assign to a product, in this case the Octopus Series of EST-Floattech, a buyer of a product with Type Approval will know that the product is certified to be placed on board their vessels according to the highest maritime standards.

Posted on 15 May 2023 in Batteries, Market Background, Ports and Marine | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)