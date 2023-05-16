Ford unveils battery-electric E‑Tourneo Courier

Ford revealed the all-new E‑Tourneo Courier in Copenhagen, Denmark. E-Tourneo Courier is a five-seat multi-activity vehicle with an SUV-inspired design. E-Tourneo Courier is one of 10 all-electric vehicles Ford has committed to offering in Europe by 2024, as it targets zero emissions for all vehicle sales in the region by 2035.

The company is investing $50 billion globally through 2026 to achieve a targeted run rate of more than 2 million all-electric vehicles by the end of that year.





The all-electric model Tourneo Courier will arrive in 2024 for customers across Europe. It follows the EcoBoost gasoline‑engined Tourneo Courier that opens for order this summer, with initial deliveries before the end of 2023.

The all-electric multi-activity vehicle is developed to carry five adults and their luggage in comfort, using a 60-40 split rear bench and offering more than 44% more trunk space than the outgoing Tourneo Courier. Occupants also benefit from improved shoulder room and headroom, as well as a range of convenient stowage options including a configurable center console, hidden trunk cubby and 44-liter frunk.

E-Tourneo Courier is fitted with a 100 kW (136 PS) e‑motor, further enhanced using a selectable one-pedal driving mode. The vehicle offers both 11 kW AC and 100 kW DC charging options, and charge management is made easier with Ford’s end-to-end home charging solution, app, and scheduling capability to take advantage of cheaper energy tariffs where available.

A typical overnight AC charge from 10-100% takes 5.7 hours. Ford software and the BlueOval Charge Network, which is one of the largest in Europe and set to include 500,000 chargers by 2024, also facilitate public charging. At a DC fast charger, customers can add 87 km range in 10 minutes, and charge from 10-80% in under 35 minutes.

E-Tourneo Courier will be produced in Craiova, Romania, from the second half of 2024 alongside the Puma crossover—Ford’s best-selling passenger car in Europe, set to offer an EV variant by 2024.

The all-new Tourneo Courier with a 125 PS 1.0-liter EcoBoost turbocharged gasoline engine enters production later in 2023.