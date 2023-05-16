Graforce and Worley partner to scale methane electrolysis technology in APAC

Graforce, a developer of plasma electrolyzers, and Worley, a leading global engineering and project delivery business, are cooperating to scale methane electrolysis (plasmalysis) starting in Australia, Pacific, Asia and China.

Plasmalysis converts natural gas, LNG, flare gas and other hydrocarbons into hydrogen without emitting CO 2 or any other greenhouse gas into the atmosphere. This allows gas consumers to switch to clean-burning hydrogen without changing their energy supplier or mode of transportation.

Graforce and Worley are presenting plasmalysis plants at APPEA 2023 in Adelaide, Australia (15-18 May) at the Worley sponsored Hydrogen Pavilion showcasing latest innovations in the hydrogen industry and its impact on decarbonization of industries and fossil fuels.

In the modular plants, a high-frequency plasma field generated by renewable electricity splits hydrocarbons such as methane into their molecular components: hydrogen and solid carbon. Compared to water electrolysis, plasmalysis requires only one-fifth the energy to produce the same amount of hydrogen. A single 20-megawatt plant can convert about 70,000 metric tons of methane into hydrogen per year and eliminate about 200,000 metric tons of CO 2 emissions.





A 12MW methane plasmalysis plant.

Worley provides large scale engineering, procurement, and construction services to the energy, resources, and chemicals industries. Worley will provide engineering and project delivery services for plasmalysis plants customers in Australia and Asia.