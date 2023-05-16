Canadian partners to repurpose lab staff parking lot for SMR project

Atomic Energy of Canada Limited (AECL), Canadian Nuclear Laboratories (CNL) and Global First Power (GFP) announced that GFP has selected a location at the Chalk River Laboratories to site its proposed Micro-Modular Reactor (MMR) project. GFP is proposing to construct and operate a 15 megawatt thermal (MWth) (approximately 5 MW electrical) MMR plant at the Chalk River campus that would serve as a model for future small modular reactor (SMR) deployments to support remote and industrial applications.

The MMR, developed by Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporations (USNC) (earlier post) includes a nuclear plant, which contains an MMR High Temperature Gas-Cooled Reactor that provides process heat to an adjacent plant, via a molten salt heat exchange system. The MMR has an operating life-span of 20 years.

The MMR is based on proprietary Fully Ceramic Micro-encapsulated (FCM) fuel technology which brings an unprecedented level of safety, as well as improved economics and reduced environmental impact for remote power applications.

The site of the proposed MMR demonstration reactor is currently a staff parking lot that will be repurposed to accommodate the new facility.

The demonstration reactor technology is designed to provide a viable clean energy solution to displace fossil fuel use and support Canada’s climate change targets. The energy output of the MMR makes it well-suited for application in off-grid remote communities and industrial sites.

GFP’s proposal is subject to regulatory processes and requirements, which are independent of CNL’s review and evaluation process. GFP has submitted an application for a Licence to Prepare Site to the Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission (CNSC) and an environmental assessment for the project is underway.