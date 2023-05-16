PESA introduces hydrogen-drive shunting locomotive

Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
16 May 2023

PESA, the largest Polish producer of rolling stock, has developed a shunting locomotive with a hydrogen drive, based on the modernization of its SM42 unit. The experience gained during the implementation of this project will be the base for the construction of a passenger vehicle with hydrogen drive, the company said—a PESA Regio160.

SM42-6Dn_1

The SM42 6Dn locomotive is a 4-axle shunting locomotive with 4x180kW traction motors. Two 85 kW hydrogen fuel cells generate electricity. The unit is equipped with an autonomous driving system, enabling the driver to control the vehicle by one person while setting up trains, and an obstacle recognition system (anti-collision).

Schemat-techniczny-Sm42_EN

SM42-6Dn features a new design, with a key change—the location of the driver’s cabin in the middle of the vehicle.

The hydrogen cell power supply system consists of two 16 tanks packages mounted in a steel frame. Hydrogen storage is in 32 hydrogen tanks—two 16-tank modules— with a maximum refueling time of up to 30 min.

The locomotive drive system also includes a large capacity LTO traction battery with a total capacity of 167 kWh.

Posted on 16 May 2023 in Fuel Cells, Hydrogen, Market Background, Rail

Comments

Davemart

The reason some, but not all, companies are turning to fuel cells rather than batteries in this application, which appears to be very suitable for batteries is due to downtime.

Typically shunters have a demanding duty cycle, running for many hours a day, so that recharging batteries eats into it.

Maybe superfast charging without excessive battery degradation will change that someday, but we ain't there yet.

Posted by: Davemart | 16 May 2023 at 01:16 AM

Paroway

Or maybe ultra high density capacitors and a catenary station with the ability to recharge the caps in very little time.

Posted by: Paroway | 16 May 2023 at 06:55 AM

