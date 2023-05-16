PESA introduces hydrogen-drive shunting locomotive

PESA, the largest Polish producer of rolling stock, has developed a shunting locomotive with a hydrogen drive, based on the modernization of its SM42 unit. The experience gained during the implementation of this project will be the base for the construction of a passenger vehicle with hydrogen drive, the company said—a PESA Regio160.





The SM42 6Dn locomotive is a 4-axle shunting locomotive with 4x180kW traction motors. Two 85 kW hydrogen fuel cells generate electricity. The unit is equipped with an autonomous driving system, enabling the driver to control the vehicle by one person while setting up trains, and an obstacle recognition system (anti-collision).





SM42-6Dn features a new design, with a key change—the location of the driver’s cabin in the middle of the vehicle.

The hydrogen cell power supply system consists of two 16 tanks packages mounted in a steel frame. Hydrogen storage is in 32 hydrogen tanks—two 16-tank modules— with a maximum refueling time of up to 30 min.

The locomotive drive system also includes a large capacity LTO traction battery with a total capacity of 167 kWh.