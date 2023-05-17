Neste celebrates opening of €1.6B Singapore expansion; SAF supply chain to Changi Airport

Neste announced its final investment decision on additional renewable products production capacity in Singapore in December 2018. The €1.6-billion Singapore Expansion project has been successfully completed, the start-up of the refinery expansion has been completed after mid-April, and Neste celebrated its opening today.





The Singapore refinery expansion doubles Neste’s production capacity in Singapore and brings the refinery’s total capacity to 2.6 million tons annually of which up to one million tons can be sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). This strengthens its position as the world’s leading SAF producer.

In addition to increased production capacity, the enhanced raw material pre-treatment capacity onsite increases Neste’s capability to process more challenging waste and residue raw materials.

Integrated SAF supply chain to Singapore Changi Airport. In order to be able to offer blended Neste MY Sustainable Aviation Fuel directly to airlines at Singapore Changi Airport, Neste has agreed to acquire a stake and become a minority shareholder in Changi Airport Fuel Hydrant Installation Company Pte Ltd (CAFHI), the fuel storage and infrastructure joint venture in the airport. The transaction is subject to the fulfilment of customary closing conditions.

SAF is widely acknowledged as a key element in achieving the aviation industry’s ambitious emission reduction goals. To support its aviation customers across the globe in achieving their climate targets by reducing their emissions with SAF, Neste is also developing a global network of airports where it has the capability to supply SAF directly into aircraft. Singapore’s Changi airport extends this network of airports, which includes San Francisco (SFO) and Los Angeles (LAX) in the U.S., Amsterdam (AMS) in the Netherlands, and Helsinki Airport (HEL) in Finland. Neste is also supplying SAF to various fuel marketing companies, broadening its availability outside its own airport network.

Using Neste’s SAF reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 80% over the fuel’s life cycle when used in neat form compared to using fossil jet fuel. Neste’s total SAF production capability will be 1.5 million tons per annum by the end of 2023 when the modifications at Neste’s Rotterdam refinery are completed, and 2.2 million tons when the expansion of the Rotterdam refinery is completed by the first half of 2026.