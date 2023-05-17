Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
PG&E and BMW of North America start V2X testing in California
Major global automaker selects Eaton to supply battery disconnect units for multiple electric vehicle models

NXP and TSMC to deliver industry’s first automotive 16 nm FinFET embedded MRAM

17 May 2023

NXP Semiconductors is collaborating with TSMC to deliver the industry’s first automotive embedded MRAM (Magnetic Random Access Memory) in 16 nm FinFET technology. As automakers transition to software-defined vehicles (SDVs), they need to support multiple generations of software upgrades on a single hardware platform. Bringing together NXP’s high-performance S32 automotive processors with fast and highly reliable next-generation non-volatile memory in 16 nm FinFET technology provides the ideal hardware platform for this transition.

MRAM can update 20MB of code in ~3 seconds compared to flash memories that take about 1 minute, minimizing the downtime associated with software updates and enabling carmakers to eliminate bottlenecks that arise from long module programming times. Moreover, MRAM provides a highly reliable technology for automotive mission profiles by offering up to one million update cycles, a level of endurance 10x greater than flash and other emerging memory technologies.

SDVs enable carmakers to roll out new comfort, safety and convenience features via over-the-air (OTA) updates, extending the life of the vehicle and enhancing its functionality, appeal, and profitability. As software-based features become more widespread in vehicles, the frequency of updates will increase, and MRAM’s speed and robustness will become even more important.

TSMC’s 16FinFET embedded MRAM technology exceeds the rigorous requirements of automotive applications with its one-million cycle endurance, support for solder reflow, and 20-year data retention at 150 °C.

Test vehicle samples are complete and in evaluation. Initial product samples are scheduled for lead customer availability in early 2025.

Posted on 17 May 2023 in Market Background, Software-Defined Vehicles, Vehicle Systems | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)