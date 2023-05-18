Anovion Technologies to build $800M synthetic graphite anode materials plant in Georgia

US-based advanced materials company Anovion Technologies has selected Decatur County in Southwest Georgia as the location of the company’s first large-scale expansion of manufacturing capacity for production of its premium synthetic graphite anode materials. Anovion plans an initial $800-million investment in the plant.

Anovion employs proven, reliable, scalable graphitization technology that produces high crystallinity and low impurities by heating the product to above 3,000 °C.

Anovion chose this location for its initial 1,500,000 square foot facility based on its proximity to existing and planned low- and carbon-free energy sources for power, short supply chains, access to existing rail infrastructure, highly valuable skilled workforce, and business-friendly environment.

In October 2022, Anovion was awarded a grant totaling $117 million from the US Department of Energy under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to help secure the domestic battery manufacturing supply chain for the country’s electrified future. (Earlier post.)

This new expansion facility, which will be the first of this scale for the company, and in North America, is a first step to reshoring synthetic graphite anode production and is expected initially to produce 40,000 metric tonnes per annum once fully operational.

In addition to efforts in Georgia, the company is expanding its Anovion Center of Excellence and its hydro-powered, sister manufacturing facility near Niagara Falls, NY—one of the only qualified US sources of battery-grade synthetic graphite that is commercially shipping product today.