Honda to develop and supply fuel cell system for Isuzu fuel cell-powered heavy-duty truck to launch in 2027

18 May 2023

Isuzu Motors and Honda Motor signed a partnership agreement to have Honda develop and supply the fuel cell system for the fuel cell-powered heavy-duty truck Isuzu is planning to introduce to market in 2027.

IMG_0175

Joint Isuzu-Honda R&D efforts produced a fuel cell-powered heavy-duty truck that has been granted a Japanese license plate number for use on public roads.

Since the signing of an agreement in January 2020 to conduct joint research on heavy-duty trucks utilizing fuel cells (FC) as the powertrain (earlier post), the two companies have been working toward the establishment of a foundation for basic technologies such as ensuring the compatibility of fuel cells and heavy-duty trucks and the development of vehicle control technologies.

The two companies are currently planning to start demonstration testing of a prototype truck on public roads before the end of the current fiscal year (ending 31 March 2024).

Moving forward, the two companies will take advantage of the respective strengths of each company and accelerate the development of clean, low-noise, low-vibration fuel cell-powered heavy-duty trucks.

Posted on 18 May 2023 in Fuel Cells, Heavy-duty, Hydrogen, Japan, Market Background

