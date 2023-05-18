Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Suzuki, Daihatsu, and Toyota to unveil mini-commercial van EVs

18 May 2023

Suzuki Motor, Daihatsu Motor, and Toyota Motor will unveil prototype mini-commercial van electric vehicles (BEVs) equipped with a jointly developed BEV system. The unveiling will take place at an exhibition event that introduces the automobile industry’s efforts to achieve carbon neutrality (CN), from 18-21 May.

The three companies jointly developed a BEV system suitable for mini-commercial vehicles by combining Suzuki and Daihatsu's expertise in creating small-size cars with Toyota's electrification technology to introduce this mini-commercial van BEV.

IMG_0176

Daihatsu will produce the vehicles, and Suzuki, Daihatsu, and Toyota will each release their own version within fiscal 2023. Commercial Japan Partnership Technologies Corporation (CJPT) also participated in the planning to achieve the optimal specifications for efficient last-mile logistics.

The cruising range per charge is expected to be approximately 200km, and development is currently underway with the aim of creating a vehicle that can fully meet the needs of customers in the delivery industry.

Posted on 18 May 2023 in Electric (Battery), Japan | | Comments (1)

Comments

Levis Luisa

Good news !

Posted by: Levis Luisa | 18 May 2023 at 01:35 AM

