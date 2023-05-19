Navigator CO2 to provide ~600k TPA of CO2 as a feedstock for ultra-low carbon Infinium eFuels

Electrofuels provider Infinium and comprehensive carbon management company Navigator CO2 entered into a Memorandum of Understanding and long-term relationship for Navigator to deliver 600,000 tons per annum (TPA) of biogenic carbon dioxide from its Heartland Greenway system to a future Infinium facility for the production of electrofuels (eFuels).

The Heartland Greenway Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS) project is one of the largest aggregations systems for biogenic CO 2 in development globally. Once fully realized, the Heartland Greenway system will transport up to 15 million metric tons of carbon dioxide annually from Midwest value-added processors.

The system will provide the infrastructure and network to connect industrial emitters of CO 2 to new and developing markets for their carbon, while ensuring project developers, such as Infinium, have access to a diversified, consistent, and ratable CO 2 supply. Operations are expected to be phased in early 2025.





Heartland Greenway system map

Infinium eFuels are created using CO 2 that would otherwise be emitted into the atmosphere and renewable power-derived green hydrogen. Ultra-low carbon eFuels contain no sulfur and are cleaner-burning than petroleum-based fuels.

Infinium eSAF and Infinium eDiesel can be used in planes, ships, and trucks as an immediate replacement for petroleum jet and diesel fuels without modifications to engines or distribution infrastructure. Infinium eNaphtha can be used to produce gasoline fuel alternatives as well as replace petroleum-derived naphtha in chemical and industrial processes for the creation of goods like plastics and solvents.

Infinium has more than a dozen projects in various phases of development across the US, Europe, Japan and Australia.

Navigator CO2 is a company developed and managed by the Navigator Energy Services management team. The company specializes in CCUS, and the management team has safely constructed and operated more than 1,300 miles of new infrastructure since 2012.