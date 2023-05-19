Oleo-X launches merchant pretreatment facility for renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel feedstocks

Oleo-X, a producer of premium renewable fuel feedstocks, launched its renewable diesel (RD) and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) feedstock merchant pretreatment facility. In addition to the facility launch, Oleo-X announced the appointment of longtime airline fuel executive Sergio Correa as Chief Executive Officer.

Located in Pascagoula, Mississippi, Oleo-X’s facility has the potential capacity to produce up to 300 million gallons per year of premium feedstock. The company leverages its advanced pretreatment technology to deliver clean, high-quality RD and SAF feedstocks, which enable partners to produce premium renewable fuels.

Oleo-X says that its chemistry formulates a product that can extend RD and SAF unit catalyst lives by years. The purity of the feed reduces the revamp cost of converting existing conventional refining units to process renewable feedstock, while also lowering carbon intensity.

Oleo-X can process low-carbon, inedible oils—including poultry fat—without blending in high-quality oils taken from the food industry. This achievement marks important progress for the RD and SAF industries, the company says.

Oleo-X’s work brings a sustainable, clean energy focus to a facility that previously manufactured chemicals for tires, dyes, and building materials. The company purchased its site, the former home of Chemour’s First Chemical plant, in June 2022. Over the past 11 months, Oleo-X invested to revamp and expand the facility.

Correa, Oleo-X’s new CEO, brings deep experience in the oil and gas space with long-term perspective from a large end-user. For more than a decade, he has worked at Delta Air Lines, as the head of Clean Oil Products, leading five business functions and overseeing the supply and trading of $10-15 billion in physical oil.