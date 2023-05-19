Toyota launches flexible engine line at Kentucky plant, boosts hybrid vehicle capabilities

Toyota’s portfolio approach to providing customers with carbon-reducing options reached another milestone with a new flexible engine line at Toyota Kentucky. The flex line, representing a $145-million previously announced investment, can now produce three different engine types simultaneously on one line, making Toyota Kentucky the only Toyota plant in North America with this capability.

This advancement reflects a core goal of the Georgetown facility’s transformation to increase flexibility to align with a shifting market. The new line will supply 2.4L turbo and 2.5L engines for hybrid Toyota and Lexus products, with the ability to increase hybrid volume as needed to meet customer demand.

In addition to providing engines for vehicles assembled on site, Toyota Kentucky’s powertrain plant supplies engines to six of the automaker’s seven vehicle plants across North America. In December 2023, it will become the sole manufacturer of dual-stacked hydrogen fuel cell modules for use in commercial heavy-duty trucks.

Toyota continues to invest heavily in its North American manufacturing operations, nearly $3 billion in 2022 alone, mainly supporting the company’s electrification efforts. Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina, the company’s newest North American facility, will begin production of lithium-ion batteries in 2025 for use in Toyota hybrid electric vehicles and BEVs.