Home About Contact RSS GCC Twitter Newsletter
Rolls-Royce announces successful first tests of UltraFan technology demonstrator; 100% SAF
DOE–DOT Joint Office of Energy and Transportation launches $51M funding opportunity and consortium to improve EV charging

Toyota launches flexible engine line at Kentucky plant, boosts hybrid vehicle capabilities

19 May 2023

Toyota’s portfolio approach to providing customers with carbon-reducing options reached another milestone with a new flexible engine line at Toyota Kentucky. The flex line, representing a $145-million previously announced investment, can now produce three different engine types simultaneously on one line, making Toyota Kentucky the only Toyota plant in North America with this capability.

This advancement reflects a core goal of the Georgetown facility’s transformation to increase flexibility to align with a shifting market. The new line will supply 2.4L turbo and 2.5L engines for hybrid Toyota and Lexus products, with the ability to increase hybrid volume as needed to meet customer demand.

In addition to providing engines for vehicles assembled on site, Toyota Kentucky’s powertrain plant supplies engines to six of the automaker’s seven vehicle plants across North America. In December 2023, it will become the sole manufacturer of dual-stacked hydrogen fuel cell modules for use in commercial heavy-duty trucks.

Toyota continues to invest heavily in its North American manufacturing operations, nearly $3 billion in 2022 alone, mainly supporting the company’s electrification efforts. Toyota Battery Manufacturing North Carolina, the company’s newest North American facility, will begin production of lithium-ion batteries in 2025 for use in Toyota hybrid electric vehicles and BEVs.

Posted on 19 May 2023 in Engines, Hybrids, Manufacturing, Market Background | | Comments (0)

Comments

Verify your Comment

Previewing your Comment

Posted by:  | 

This is only a preview. Your comment has not yet been posted.

Working...
Your comment could not be posted. Error type:
Your comment has been posted. Post another comment

The letters and numbers you entered did not match the image. Please try again.

As a final step before posting your comment, enter the letters and numbers you see in the image below. This prevents automated programs from posting comments.

Having trouble reading this image? View an alternate.

Working...

Post a comment

Your Information

(Name is required. Email address will not be displayed with the comment.)