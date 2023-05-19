TransAstra receives US Space Force contract to explore potential applications for Omnivore in-orbit propulsion system

US orbital logistics and space mining company TransAstra Corporation announced that the US Space Force has awarded it a Phase One Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract to explore new applications for the company’s patented, propellant-agnostic Omnivore thruster.

The Omnivore propulsion technology provides thrust typically six times faster and eight times cheaper than electric systems, and enables vehicles to carry payloads several times larger than those using chemical rocket thrusters. This capability opens up the opportunity for greater access to space and to accelerate space business ecosystem development.

The contract will fund exploration of the propulsion system’s product-market fit for a range of government and commercial customers. This is the company’s first SBIR award specifically for Omnivore and follows several million dollars of prior funding, including SBIR/STTR awards from the Department of Defense and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA).

The Omnivore thruster uses solar reflectors to focus highly concentrated sunlight onto a solar absorber located inside the thruster. Propellant, typically water vapor, is injected into the solar absorber system. The absorber in-turn superheats the propellant, so that it can expand and accelerate in the rocket’s nozzle providing the safest and most efficient thrust available on the market.

The Omnivore thruster is designed to propel the company’s Worker Bee space tugs. Because of the thruster’s capabilities, Worker Bee tugs can deploy full satellite constellations in days instead of the months required by other systems.

Partly because Omnivore is less massive at launch than chemical systems, it provides more affordable access to final destinations such as geostationary and cislunar orbits. This contract opens the doors to understanding how the system can be used and optimized across the space ecosystem. It offers reduced reliance on large-rocket rideshares and unleashes the opportunity for our private and government customers to facilitate their own launches faster and more economically, which translates into accelerated revenue generation. —Dr. Joel Sercel, TransAstra CEO

TransAstra conducts research on Omnivore at its laboratory in Los Angeles which houses two large vacuum chambers for solar-powered rocket testing. The company has completed successful tests on the propulsion system at the facility using a variety of propellants.

TransAstra calculates that when Omnivore operates using liquid hydrogen propellant it will perform similarly to nuclear rockets, but without nuclear materials, costs, or risk. TransAstra performed Omnivore’s early development under NASA NIAC funding and is now readying the technology for flight demonstration and mission applications.