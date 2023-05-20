Liacon introduces new 12V Group 31 LFP battery with a 4000+ cycle life

Germany-based Liacon, one of Europe’s largest battery manufacturers, has released a new, more versatile lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) battery that can replace all Group 31 lead-acid units.





Group 31 batteries are one of the highest selling in the market. Delivery fleets, marine vessels, recreational vehicles, renewable energy storage, and construction equipment all use this standard. Lead acid batteries typically get 200-400 cycles before they fail. In comparison our lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) batteries have ten times the life, cycling over 4,000 times. —Philip M. Meek, CEO of Liacon

The new Group 31 LFP 12.8V 150 Ah battery has two to three times the energy of a lead-acid battery, and 1,000 cranking amps for starting heavy duty diesel engines.

Unlike traditional lithium-ion batteries with oxide based chemistries, Liacon’s does not contain expensive and rare heavy metals, such as cobalt and nickel, nor does it contain lead, which is toxic to the environment.

The LFP battery’s energy storage capacity is superior to typical lead acid units, and its stable discharge curve mitigates damage to sensitive electronics. Group 31 lead acid charging infrastructure doesn’t need to change.