Bridgestone Turanza EV grand touring tire for EVs makes world debut

Bridgestone Americas held the world debut of its new Turanza EV grand touring tire, the company’s first replacement tire designed specifically for premium electric vehicles and the first to feature Bridgestone ENLITEN technology.

Launching immediately at tire retailers nationally, the new Bridgestone Turanza EV grand touring tire was purposefully designed to account for the unique vehicle dynamics of EVs, providing excellent tread life, minimal ride noise and confident wet handling to complement the electric vehicle experience. Designed, developed and manufactured in North America, the initial five sizes include fitments for Tesla Model 3, Model S, Model X, Model Y and Ford Mustang Mach-E, with 13 additional sizes launching in early 2024.





The Bridgestone Turanza EV tire is the first replacement market tire in North America to feature ENLITEN technology (earlier post), which is engineered to help optimize all-season performance, provide longer wear life, and allow for the incorporation of renewable and recycled materials in its tire products. This core technology focuses on:

Next-generation tread compound designed with wear life and all-season performance, including wet performance, in mind.

New structural components that help provide balanced ride comfort, excellent steering feel and controlled noise.

Increased efficiency for both ICE and EV platforms through rolling resistance and wear optimization.

Supporting an increased use of renewable and recycled materials such as recycled carbon black from end-of-life tires; synthetic rubber derived from recycled plastic bags and bottles; renewable soybean oil; and rice Husk Silica derived from rice husks, which gives a meaningful purpose to a typically discarded byproduct of rice harvesting.

Bridgestone plans to grow and evolve ENLITEN technology and design features to deploy across its entire product line in the future. A new ENLITEN technology debuting on the Bridgestone Turanza EV is PeakLife, a next-generation polymer technology that enhances tread resistance to wear, aiding in enabling extended tire life.

Developed by Bridgestone engineers and scientists at the company’s Americas Technology Center in Akron, Ohio, the PeakLife polymer proceeded from the research and development phase to in-market product application in less than two years to prioritize significantly improving the Turanza EV’s wear capabilities.

By creating an extensive network of unique bonds between the innovative polymer and reinforcing particles, the tread on tires with PeakLife technology can last longer, helping to reduce the need for new tires and easing the mobility ecosystem’s consumption of raw materials. Bridgestone PeakLife technology focuses on improved wear resistance, which can help extend tread life, and is engineered to deliver lower levels of rolling resistance4 to help increase vehicle fuel efficiency.

Additional key engineering features of the Bridgestone Turanza EV grand touring tire include:

The Bridgestone Turanza EV tire is designed to help maintain a long mileage range per charge without sacrificing tread life or premium performance. Bridgestone Turanza EV tires extend energy efficient performance with low rolling resistance made possible by Bridgestone’s ENLITEN tire technology.

The new Bridgestone Turanza EV tire delivers an exceptional 50,000-mile limited warranty5 thanks to its next-generation tread compound featuring new PeakLife polymer technology that enhances tread wear to overcome the load and torque challenges that historically lead to premature wear out in EVs.

With QuietTrack technology embedded in the tread design, the Bridgestone Turanza EV tire reduces road noise for a quiet, comfortable ride.

With wet braking and handling that’s on par with selected leading OE touring tire, drivers of electric vehicles with Bridgestone Turanza EV tires can enjoy confident control on wet roads from a tire that also offers excellent tread wear.

Consistent with Bridgestone’s sustainability goals, which include the use of 100% renewable and recycled materials by 2050, the Turanza EV tire incorporates 50% renewable and recycled materials. Bridgestone Turanza EV tires are manufactured using synthetic rubber associated with recycled plastic, helping keep more used plastics out of landfills and the environment.

The new Turanza EV tire is manufactured at Bridgestone’s passenger car tire production facilities in Wilson, North Carolina, and Monterrey, Mexico, where significant new investments were made to accommodate the use of ENLITEN technology, including new rubber mixing and tire construction tools and technologies.