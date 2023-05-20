DOE announces $187M to support electrification of transportation sector

The US Department of Energy (DOE) announced a new $99.5-million funding opportunity (DE-FOA-0002893) in addition to the selection of 45 projects totaling $87 million from a FY 2022 funding opportunity (DE-FOA-0002611) to advance production of next-generation electric vehicle (EV) technologies, train the future electrified transportation workforce, and support the equitable deployment of clean mobility options in disadvantaged communities.

The Vehicle Technologies Office’s (VTO’s) FY 2023 funding opportunity, totaling $99.5 million, is seeking innovative solutions for on-road and off-road vehicles to develop and accelerate the deployment of charging infrastructure and enable drastically-reduced GHG emissions in support of Administration goals. In partnership with industry, VTO has established aggressive targets to focus research, demonstration and deployment on costreduction, efficiency, and emissions reduction that improve air quality and improved mobility.

The FOA seeks research projects to address priorities in the following areas:

the cost-effective deployment of EV charging for those without easy home charging;

innovative solutions to improve mobility options for underserved communities;

community engagement to accelerate clean transportation options in underserved communities;

batteries and electrification, with a focus on Li-S batteries;

lightweight materials technologies;

mobility system supporting public transportation;

advanced vehicle charging solutions;

dimethyl ether engine for off-road applications; and

hydrogen combustion engines.

Projects funded by the $87-million FY 2022 funding opportunity will drive innovation in technology and materials development for EVs; create new concepts to lower emissions associated with off-road vehicles, rail and maritime transportation; and develop novel solutions to deploying clean mobility options in underserved communities.

Funded through DOE’s Vehicle Technologies Office (VTO), through the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE), the selected projects are expected to:

Create EV charging solutions for those without home charging. Awardees across multiple projects will develop innovative approaches, tools, and outreach needed to supply EV charging solutions for Americans lacking access to dedicated residential charging options; including by developing plans to install charging stations at more than 2,500 multi-family home properties.

Develop clean energy plans for underserved communities. Awardees across 13 projects will invest in local organizations and Clean Cities coalitions to develop community-driven strategic plans for transportation decarbonization and community-driven EV charging reports for urban, rural, and Tribal communities. Provide transition training to build the clean energy workforce. Awardees across multiple projects will coordinate with local Clean Cities coalitions to equip workers with the skills necessary to transition into the clean energy transportation workforce.

Advance EV technologies and materials. Awardees across multiple projects will develop new hardware and materials to improve EV efficiency by lowering weight, reducing costs, and minimizing the need for heavy-rare earth elements.

Decarbonizing Off- and Non-Road Vehicles. Awardees across multiple projects will research, develop, and validate innovative charging solutions for non-road EVs used in agriculture or aviation applications.

Deploy targeted clean energy solutions. In conjunction with Clean Cities coalitions, awardees across 10 projects will demonstrate and deploy clean energy solutions to electrify school buses, food and consumer goods delivery bicycles, and even commercial fishing vessels.

The selected projects will support the $2.5 billion recently announced by the Federal Highway Administration to build and deploy EV charging nationwide, including in rural communities and low- and moderate-income neighborhoods.